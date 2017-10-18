Houston Area Women's Center

Pappas Bar-B-Q is celebrating 50 years of family-owned restaurants with customer specials through the end of October.

• Monday: ½ price Beef & Turkey plate with two sides $6.97

• Tuesday: ½ price Beef & Pulled Pork plate with two sides $6.97

• Wednesday: ½ price Beef & Link plate with two sides $6.97

• Thursday: $19.67 Texas Dinner (3 Sliced Meats, 1⁄2 lb each, & 3 Large Sides)

• Friday: ½ pound Sliced Beef plate with two sides $9.95

• Saturday & Sunday: All You Can Eat Pork Ribs $9.95 (dine-in only)

• Available every day: Red Velvet Parfait and Chipotle Pineapple Jubilee Punch

