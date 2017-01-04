KHOU
Close

Hot Men's Fashions

Celebrity stylist Derek Warburton shares some of the hottest fashions for men.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 2:24 PM. CST January 04, 2017

To follow Derek Warburton on Instagram, click here.  
 
For more on La Palme magazine, click here

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories