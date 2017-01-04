Close Hot Men's Fashions Celebrity stylist Derek Warburton shares some of the hottest fashions for men. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 2:24 PM. CST January 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST To follow Derek Warburton on Instagram, click here. For more on La Palme magazine, click here. (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The big business of tiny homes Pastor fallout continues, supporter steps us Serious crash on I-45 North leads to arrest IHOP robbery leads to chase, arrests Man shot in attempted robbery in Braeswood neighborhood Pastor's comments on homosexuals goes viral Tomball man charged with murder Victim: Man called Muslim family 'terrorists' Hot 95.7 drops hip hop and changes format of station More Stories UTMB John Sealy Hospital being evacuated due to smoke Jan. 4, 2017, 2:37 p.m. Obscene graffiti welcomes Memorial HS students back to class Jan. 4, 2017, 10:47 a.m. 7 arrested after IHOP robbery, chase in N. Harris County Jan. 4, 2017, 4:41 a.m.
