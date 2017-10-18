KHOU
A Home Run For Kids Without Beds

Carlos Correa teamed up with Houston Children's Charity & Texas Mattress Makers to help kids affected by Harvey, get new mattresses.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:30 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

The Young Houstonians for Houston Children’s Charity is having their Fall Mixer at Hotel Zaza on October 19th At 6PM.

Proceeds help kids affected by Harvey get new beds.  For Information and to donate, click here.

