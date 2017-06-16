Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.365ThingsInHouston.com
1. SOCIAL MARKET - FALL & HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA:
- Shopping Market; Gifts, Fashion, jewelry, accessories, Food, Luxury Gifts
- Friday, 7pm – 10pm & Saturday, 10am – 6pm
- Bayou City Event Center
- Benefiting Mission of Yahweh
- $10 Tickets
2. SUGAR LAND SUPERSTAR:
- Sugar Land's American Idol-like competition
- Saturday, 7:30 – 9:30pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- FREE
3. JUNETEENTH PARADE:
- Live music, marching bands, dance performances
- Saturday, 10am – 11am
- Texas Southern University, Health & Physical Education Arena
- FREE
4. DOWNTOWN SUMMER MOVIE SERIES - E.T.:
- Jumbo LED screen; food trucks & drink vendors; Chairs provided
- Saturday, 8 – 10pm
- Main Street Square
- FREE
5. GALVESTON CAJUN FESTIVAL:
- Live Music, crawfish, Cajun food vendors, kid rides
- Friday, 5 – 10pm; Saturday, 11am – 10pm; Sunday, 11am – 7pm
- Kempner Park, Galveston
- $10 per adult and $5 for kids (3 to 15) and 3-day passes are available for $25
6. MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE PERFORMANCES:
- Heart by Heart; 2 Original Members of Band
- Friday, 8:30pm
- H-Town Get Down
- Hip Hop Dance Festival
- Saturday, 8:30pm
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs