Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.365ThingsInHouston.com

1. SOCIAL MARKET - FALL & HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA:

- Shopping Market; Gifts, Fashion, jewelry, accessories, Food, Luxury Gifts

- Friday, 7pm – 10pm & Saturday, 10am – 6pm

- Bayou City Event Center

- Benefiting Mission of Yahweh

- $10 Tickets

2. SUGAR LAND SUPERSTAR:

- Sugar Land's American Idol-like competition

- Saturday, 7:30 – 9:30pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- FREE

3. JUNETEENTH PARADE:

- Live music, marching bands, dance performances

- Saturday, 10am – 11am

- Texas Southern University, Health & Physical Education Arena

- FREE

4. DOWNTOWN SUMMER MOVIE SERIES - E.T.:

- Jumbo LED screen; food trucks & drink vendors; Chairs provided

- Saturday, 8 – 10pm

- Main Street Square

- FREE

5. GALVESTON CAJUN FESTIVAL:

- Live Music, crawfish, Cajun food vendors, kid rides

- Friday, 5 – 10pm; Saturday, 11am – 10pm; Sunday, 11am – 7pm

- Kempner Park, Galveston

- $10 per adult and $5 for kids (3 to 15) and 3-day passes are available for $25

6. MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE PERFORMANCES:

- Heart by Heart; 2 Original Members of Band

- Friday, 8:30pm

- H-Town Get Down

- Hip Hop Dance Festival

- Saturday, 8:30pm

© 2017 KHOU-TV