Houston Happenings

For additional information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com

1 SAINT ARNOLD 23RD ANNIVERSARY:

- Houston's Oldest Brewery; Local Music Showcase – Bun B, The Tontons, Say Girl Say; Special Tastings

- Saturday, 4pm – 11pm; Sunday, 2pm – 4:30pm

- Saint Arnold Brewing Company

- Tickets Start At $10

2 GALVESTON PRIDE BEACH BASH:

- Party It Up For LGBT Event With DJs, Drag Show, Food, Vendors

- Saturday, 9am – 7pm

- East Beach (Galveston)

- Free To Attend!

3 ARBORETUM AT NIGHT - FROGS:

- For Ages 16+; Presentation On Diversity, Beauty of Frogs; Night Walk In Nature; Food & Drinks

- Saturday, 7pm – 9:30pm

- Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

- Register Online

4 HOUSTON ASTROS VS. LOS ANGELES ANGELS:

- Star Wars Themed Night; Dress Up As Fav Character; Fireworks

- Tonight, 7pm

- Minute Maid Park

- Tickets Start At $11

5 TEXAS BLACK EXPO:

- Over 20,000 Attendees, 200 Vendors; Artist Showcases, Business Empowerment, Speakers, Health Exhibits, Hair Shows, etc.

- Saturday, 10am – 6pm; Sunday, 12pm – 5pm

- George R. Brown

- Free To Attend!

6 LAKE HOUSTON ARTS FESTIVAL:

- Over 100 Artists, Crafters, And Creatives Displaying / Selling Work; Live Music, Beer & Wine

- Saturday, 10am – 8pm; Sunday, 12pm – 6pm

- Town Center Park (Kingwood)

- Single Day, $5; Weekend, $9

© 2017 KHOU-TV