KHOU
Close

Hanna Dental

Linelyn smiles confidently after receiving dental implants at Hanna Dental Implant Center. Dr. Raouf Hanna explains.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:19 AM. CST February 15, 2017

To get your dental implants, visit HannaDentalImplants.com, or call 1-855-DR-HANNA, that's 1-855-374-2662.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories