KHOU
Close

Halloween Hair

Michael Kemper and Sarah Ward from D-Vine Salon & Spa show off some hairy scary looks for Halloween.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 9:50 AM. CDT November 01, 2017

To make your appointment with D-Vine Salon & Spa, call 713-523-1004 and for more information log on to D-VineHouston.com.

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories