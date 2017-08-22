KHOU
Close

Haircuts and Hairdos

Ron Jemison and Pierce Bush share how your kids can be back to school ready for free.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:27 AM. CDT August 22, 2017

To register your child for Haircuts & Hairdos, click here
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories