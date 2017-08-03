KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

H-E-B Primo Picks Quest For Texas Best

H-E-B was grown in Texas, and they want to support the products and creations that have their roots in our home state

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:47 AM. CDT August 03, 2017

you can visit H-E-B online at https://www.heb.com/, or follow them on Twitter @HEB, Facebook: H-E-B, and Instagram: @HEB  #HEBQuest

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories