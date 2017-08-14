Kristin Finan, travel editor for the Austin American-Statesman, shares some great fall getaways for you and your family.

Cheap Flight Day is August 23. It's the start of the fall travel season and fares typically drop by 20% or more.

Finan suggests booking two months out from when you want to travel. Traveling on Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday tends to be the cheapest. Use website like Air Fare Watchdog or Travelzoo to discover great destinations.

Breckenridge

Lost Maples State Natural Area

Ranchos Palos Verdes, California

New York City

Iceland

© 2017 KHOU-TV