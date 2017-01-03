Close Great Day Houston Tuesday Links Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 8:31 AM. CST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Tiffany SmithThe Pie LifeSamantha EttusJackie HubaCynthia Lee Fontaine FacebookCynthia Lee Fontaine Instagram Food Freedom ForeverAddicts Comedy TourAddicts Comedy Tour FacebookAddicts Comedy Tour Twitter Mark Lundholm FacebookMark Lundholm Twitter Kurtis Matthews Facebook Kurtis Matthews Twitter The Council on RecoveryParc @ Memorial HermannGreat Oak Recovery CenterLorraine Gantt (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Hot 95.7 drops hip hop and changes format of station 4 children dead in Texas in pesticide spraying incident Galveston tourist attacked before boarding Christmas cruise Driver doing donuts brings I-45 to a halt Pastor's comments on homosexuals goes viral Toddler saves twin brother from under dresser J.J. Watt to give jersey to accident victim Old post office to become Super Bowl hot spot Court documents detail violent relationship between missing League City woman, ex-husband 7 injured when SUV crashes into bus stop, pole More Stories Deputies shoot man who opened fire in ER at Cypress hospital Jan. 3, 2017, 9:19 a.m. O'Brien: Brock Osweiler will start vs the Raiders Jan. 3, 2017, 11:39 a.m. 7 hurt when SUV crashes into bus stop in SW Houston Jan. 3, 2017, 5:12 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs