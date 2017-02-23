Great Day Houston Goes To The Dogs

Bark For Life of Riverstone presented by Lake Olympia Animal Hospital

Saturday, February 25th

9:00am-1:00pm

The Club at Riverstone

18353 University Boulevard, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cost:

Humans --> FREE

Canines --> $20 Suggested Donation

(Owners who register online can save $5 by using the code BARK2017.)

For more information about Bark For Life or to register, visit www.RelayForLife.org/barkriverstonetx or call 281-778-2038.

Questions about adoption of dogs: barbara.vass@fortbendcountytx.gov.

(© 2017 KHOU)