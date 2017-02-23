KHOU
Great Day Houston Goes To The Dogs

Visit the Bark For Life Event this weekend. It's Dogs for a cause!

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:00 AM. CST February 23, 2017

Bark For Life of Riverstone presented by Lake Olympia Animal Hospital
Saturday, February 25th
9:00am-1:00pm
The Club at Riverstone
18353 University Boulevard, Sugar Land, TX 77479
 
Cost:
Humans --> FREE
Canines --> $20 Suggested Donation
(Owners who register online can save $5 by using the code BARK2017.)
 
 
For more information about Bark For Life or to register, visit www.RelayForLife.org/barkriverstonetx or call 281-778-2038.
 
Questions about adoption of dogs:  barbara.vass@fortbendcountytx.gov. 
 

