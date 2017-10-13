KHOU
Close

Goat Yoga

It?s the newest in novelty yoga, Great Day?s Cristina Kooker gives goat yoga a go!

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:44 AM. CDT October 13, 2017

For new locations to try out Goat Yoga, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories