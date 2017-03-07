Giuliana Testino took a leap of faith and quit her job at age 40 to start a new career as a fashion designer. In her designs, she keeps the textile and knitting traditions of her native Peru alive.

For more information on Giuliana Testino, log on to GiulianaTestino.com

Giuliana Testino partnered with Project Piruw to help raise funds to improve the lives of children in her native Peru. For more information on Project Piruw, click here

(© 2017 KHOU)