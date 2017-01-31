KHOU
Getting the NFL Experience

Visit Houston gives us a quick tour of all the things to do at the NFL Experience and Super Bowl Live.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 10:45 AM. CST January 31, 2017

For more information on all of the events surrounding the Super Bowl and everything Houston, log on to VisitHouston.com

(© 2017 KHOU)


