KHOU
Close

Getting Slimed

Reporter Cristina Kooker gets slimed!

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 2:35 PM. CST February 03, 2017

For more information about the NFL Experience, visit NFL.com.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories