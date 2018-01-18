If you are on the merry-go-round of life and can’t ever slow down, Katrina McGhee, author of Loving on Me: Lessons Learned on the Journey from Mess to Message, has the steps you can take to gain control over your own life. She offers practical tips for how you can get in the driver’s seat of your life and stay there in her free online self-empowerment course.

For Katrina’s free online course, log on to LovingOnMe.com

© 2018 KHOU-TV