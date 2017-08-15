KHOU
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Get A Wow Brow

Check out a permanent option for the perfect brow.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:44 AM. CDT August 15, 2017

Maggie Noel shows the newest trend for obtaining the perfect brow that requires no plucking or waxing--ever!
