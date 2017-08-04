KHOU
Gene Moore

Motown Records newest voice Gene Moore performs!

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 1:11 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

Gospel artist Gene Moore performs his new single "Coming Home" from his first album "Future." For more information, click here.

