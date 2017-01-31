KHOU
Close

From Touchdown To Lift Off

Former NFL player and retired astronaut Leland Melvin takes sports and science to new heights.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 10:40 AM. CST January 31, 2017

The Chevron VR 3D Experience is available during Houston Live, a 10-day fun festival all week in Discovery Green leading up to the Super Bowl.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories