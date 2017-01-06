KHOU
"Free First Tuesday" At The Houston Zoo

Reliant's partnership with the Houston Zoo gives Houstonians a chance to visit the zoo for free!

January 06, 2017

For more info about Reliant visit www.reliant.com or call 866-222-7100. To plan your trip to the Zoo, visit www.houstonzoo.com.

