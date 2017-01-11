KHOU
Fly Dance Company

Fly Dance Company: The Gentlemen of Hip-Hop.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:12 PM. CST January 11, 2017

The Fly Dance Company offers weekly dance classes on Saturdays from 1-2:30 pm at the following location:
 
2314 Hoskins Dr., Unit A
Houston Tx 77080
 
They can also be seen performing:
January 20, 2017
"The Healthy Hip-Hop Show"
Houston, Texas
 
January 28, 2017 
"Choreographers x6 Dance Month" - 8pm
EVELYN RUBENSTEIN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER OF HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
 
March 10, 2017
"The Rhythm Ride Show"
Houston, Texas
 
For more information on Houston's Fly Dance Company, log on to their website at www.FlyDanceCompany.com and on Facebook: @FlyDanceCompany.

