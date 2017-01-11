The Fly Dance Company offers weekly dance classes on Saturdays from 1-2:30 pm at the following location:

2314 Hoskins Dr., Unit A

Houston Tx 77080

They can also be seen performing:

January 20, 2017

"The Healthy Hip-Hop Show"

Houston, Texas

January 28, 2017

"Choreographers x6 Dance Month" - 8pm

EVELYN RUBENSTEIN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER OF HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

March 10, 2017

"The Rhythm Ride Show"

Houston, Texas

For more information on Houston's Fly Dance Company, log on to their website at www.FlyDanceCompany.com and on Facebook: @FlyDanceCompany.

(© 2017 KHOU)