The Fly Dance Company offers weekly dance classes on Saturdays from 1-2:30 pm at the following location:
2314 Hoskins Dr., Unit A
Houston Tx 77080
They can also be seen performing:
January 20, 2017
"The Healthy Hip-Hop Show"
Houston, Texas
January 28, 2017
"Choreographers x6 Dance Month" - 8pm
EVELYN RUBENSTEIN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER OF HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
March 10, 2017
"The Rhythm Ride Show"
Houston, Texas
For more information on Houston's Fly Dance Company, log on to their website at www.FlyDanceCompany.com and on Facebook: @FlyDanceCompany.
