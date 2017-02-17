First Black Flight Attendants

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Boys save 4-year-old girl from drowning in Montgomery County creek
-
Vigil planned for school teacher killed in crash
-
Mother shot and killed in her home
-
HPD officer shoots suspected burglar
-
New apps can prevent robocalls to your cell phone
-
Harris Co. changes marijuana policy
-
Day without immigrants
-
Friday morning forecast
-
Family offers more info in murder of mother of three
-
Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away
More Stories
-
Husband wanted in mom's murder at SW Houston homeFeb 17, 2017, 4:37 a.m.
-
2-year-old falls out of car at end of chase in SunnysideFeb 17, 2017, 6:09 a.m.
-
Man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old now in custodyFeb 16, 2017, 3:45 p.m.