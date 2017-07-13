KHOU
Finding the Perfect Frame

Tina Ozcelik of The Eye Gallery Houston talks eyelass trends and coaches us on finding the right frame for your face and your lifestyle.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:21 AM. CDT July 13, 2017

Today is "Embrace Your Geekness Day" and what better way to celebrate than with gorgeous eyeglass frames. No longer just for "geeks" glasses have become hot fashion accessory with more than 80% of Americans sporting sunglasses and 65% wearing traditional glasses. Learn more about Tina and finding the right frame for you at: https://www.eyegalleryhouston.com/
 
