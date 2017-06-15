KHOU
Close

Father's Day Gift Ideas

Show Dad your appreciation on Father's Day with a fantastic gift.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 1:21 PM. CDT June 15, 2017

Forget the tie this Father's Day, and show Dad your appreciation with one of these thoughtful gifts. 
 
Trip to 18|8 Fine Men's Salon
- Men's salon with specialized services, such as handcrafted haircuts, straight-edge shaves, manicures and facials. 
- 3 locations in Houston area: Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Baybrook Passage
 
SuitSupply
- One-stop shop for men, with a wide selection of suits at a variety of price ranges.
- Features in-store alterations, done within 30 minutes
- Stores in Houston at West Ave & in the Woodlands at Market Street
 
Vinglace
- Keeps wine chilled in a lightweight and elegant canister
- Allows you to enjoy wine and champagne wherever and whenever you want
 
Journey To Africa Safari
- Go on the trip of a lifetime... an African safari
- Founder Mefi Pishori Alapat grew up in Tanzania and plans customized trips to Tanzania and Kenya.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories