Father's Day Gift Ideas

Forget the tie this Father's Day, and show Dad your appreciation with one of these thoughtful gifts.

Trip to 18|8 Fine Men's Salon

- Men's salon with specialized services, such as handcrafted haircuts, straight-edge shaves, manicures and facials.

- 3 locations in Houston area: Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Baybrook Passage

SuitSupply

- One-stop shop for men, with a wide selection of suits at a variety of price ranges.

- Features in-store alterations, done within 30 minutes

- Stores in Houston at West Ave & in the Woodlands at Market Street

Vinglace

- Keeps wine chilled in a lightweight and elegant canister

- Allows you to enjoy wine and champagne wherever and whenever you want

Journey To Africa Safari

- Go on the trip of a lifetime... an African safari

- Founder Mefi Pishori Alapat grew up in Tanzania and plans customized trips to Tanzania and Kenya.

© 2017 KHOU-TV