Father's Day Gift Ideas

Forget the tie this Father's Day, and show Dad your appreciation with one of these thoughtful gifts.
Trip to 18|8 Fine Men's Salon
- Men's salon with specialized services, such as handcrafted haircuts, straight-edge shaves, manicures and facials.
- 3 locations in Houston area: Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Baybrook Passage
SuitSupply
- One-stop shop for men, with a wide selection of suits at a variety of price ranges.
- Features in-store alterations, done within 30 minutes
- Stores in Houston at West Ave & in the Woodlands at Market Street
Vinglace
- Keeps wine chilled in a lightweight and elegant canister
- Allows you to enjoy wine and champagne wherever and whenever you want
Journey To Africa Safari
- Go on the trip of a lifetime... an African safari
- Founder Mefi Pishori Alapat grew up in Tanzania and plans customized trips to Tanzania and Kenya.
