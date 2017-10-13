KHOU
Close

Fall Boot Trends

Check out the hot trends in boots.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:42 AM. CDT October 13, 2017

From embroidered booties to thigh-high boots, Ursaline Hamilton shows us boots that are made for walkin’ this season. 

Click here for more information on Ursaline or here for Tootsies.

 

 

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories