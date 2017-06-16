KHOU
Close

Audience Plug: Fade to Black Festival

Denise O'Neal speaks about the Fade to Black Festival.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 2:28 PM. CDT June 16, 2017

To purchase your tickets for the Fade to Black Playwright Festival, visit the website

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories