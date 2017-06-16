KHOU
Emancipation Park

Deborah takes a trip to the newly-built Emancipation Park.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 2:18 PM. CDT June 16, 2017

Come join Mayor Sylvester Turner, the OST/Almeda Redevelopment Corridors TIRZ#7, Emancipation Park Conservancy and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department for the rededication of Emancipation Park!

Festivities will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. A day long festival will be held in conjunction with the rededication, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

 

To learn more, visit them online at http://www.houstontx.gov/parks/parksites/emancipationpark.html

