Come join Mayor Sylvester Turner, the OST/Almeda Redevelopment Corridors TIRZ#7, Emancipation Park Conservancy and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department for the rededication of Emancipation Park!

Festivities will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. A day long festival will be held in conjunction with the rededication, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To learn more, visit them online at http://www.houstontx.gov/parks/parksites/emancipationpark.html.

