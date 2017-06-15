Fashion designer Elaine Turner shows off her latest fashions, perfect for summer travel season.
Elaine Turner has the Kickoff to Summer Sale going on through June 18, 2017 in stores and online. Use coupon code KICKOFF when you order online. Also, get 40% off Elaine Turner's Crown Collection jewelry when you use coupon code GREATDAY. The website is ElaineTurner.com.
Thank you to the Neal Hamil Agency for providing the models for this segment.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs