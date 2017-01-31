KHOU
Close

El Celler De Can Roca

Joan Roca Head Chef of "El Celler De Can Roca" talks about running one of the best restaurants in the world.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 10:58 AM. CST January 31, 2017

To find out more about El Celler De Can Roca, visit Cellercanroca.com

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories