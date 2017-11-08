KHOU
Close

Dumpster Diva

How to turn trash into treasure.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 2:26 PM. CST November 08, 2017

How to turn trash into treasure.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories