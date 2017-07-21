KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Dress To Impress

Fashion Stylist Miranda Chaney shares the latest in fashion wear.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:31 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

Fashion stylist Miranda Chaney showcases the hottest looks for the season. For more information, click here
 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories