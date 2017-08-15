KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Deborah's Tattoo

Deborah reveals her new tattoo which says "Happiness".

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:50 AM. CDT August 15, 2017

Deborah reveals her tattoo which says, "Happiness".

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories