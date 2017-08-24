Deb & Darby's Driving Tips

KHOU
Learn the rules of the road for back to school.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:00 AM. CDT August 24, 2017

KHOU Traffic Expert, Darby Douglas, joins Great Day Houston to discuss staying safe in school zones and changes in Texas traffic laws. Tune in to be in the Traffic Know!  
 

