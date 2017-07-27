KHOU
Close

Daymond John

Businessman and entrepreneur Daymond John is looking for the next best idea. He shares his advice for budding entrepreneurs.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:56 AM. CDT July 27, 2017

Businessman, entrepreneur and star of "Shark Tank", Daymond John is looking for the next best idea.  He travels to five cities on the Tap the Future Live Pitch Tour.  The tour stops in Houston July 27, 2017 at the Hobby Center.
 
Tickets are free for the event, but you must RSVP.  Click here to make your reservation.  
 
 
For more information on The Tap the Future Live Tour, click here
 
For more information on Daymond John, log on to DaymondJohn.com

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories