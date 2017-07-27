Businessman, entrepreneur and star of "Shark Tank", Daymond John is looking for the next best idea. He travels to five cities on the Tap the Future Live Pitch Tour. The tour stops in Houston July 27, 2017 at the Hobby Center.

Tickets are free for the event, but you must RSVP. Click here to make your reservation.

For more information on The Tap the Future Live Tour, click here

For more information on Daymond John, log on to DaymondJohn.com

© 2017 KHOU-TV