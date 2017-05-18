David Adickes Art Show & Dinner at Omni Houston

Treasured Houston Artist, David Adickes, will be telling stories behind some of his best-known works during a 5-course wine and food pairing event at Omni Houston. The event is from 5:30 - 9:00 at Noe Grill in Omni Houston Hotel, and tickets are $89 each, which include tax, gratuity and self / valet parking. For more information, call Omni at 713-871-8181.
To purchase tickets for this exceptional event, visit www.OmniAdickesDinner.eventbrite.com.
