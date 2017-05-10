Ready, set, DASH! DASH Spring Market is Houston's premier home décor market and will take place over Mother's Day weekend, May 11-14.

Kicking off the weekend, Thursday's First DASH Preview Party offers guests a sneak preview of the latest products and hottest design trends while supporting a philanthropic cause – a percentage of ticket sales benefit CAPs, Citizens for Animal Protection. Dealers and bloggers have teamed up for the "Coffee Table Craze" to showcase trending coffee tablescapes.

Throughout the weekend, browse over 80 dealer booths and listen to special guests and enlightening speakers as they share their insights on 2017 design trends, DIY projects, and how-to's. On Sunday, DASH celebrates Mother's Day with music, mimosas and brunch options.

First DASH Preview Party: Tickets are $25

Thursday, May 11, 2017

6:00pm-9:00pm

Designers Sneak Peak: Complimentary admission to the trade by reserving your spot by contacting info@dashhouston.com. Accompanying clients are welcome with $10 admission fee.

Friday, May 12, 2017

9:00am-11:00am

DASH Spring Market: Tickets are $10

Friday, May 12, 2017-Sunday, May 14, 2017

10:00am-6:00pm (Fri, Sat)

10:00am-4:00pm (Sun)

