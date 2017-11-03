The DASH Fall Market is Thursday, November 2 - Sunday, November 5 at Silver Street Studios (2000 Edwards St. Houston, TX 77007). Tickets for the First DASH Preview Party on Thursday night are $25 and general admission weekend tickets are $10. Purchase of either ticket provides access to the market all weekend. To purchase tickets online, visit dashhouston.com

Throughout the weekend, shoppers can browse over 80 dealer booths with the latest products and hottest design trends, participate in on-site workshops and activations, while supporting Houston Furniture Bank and Memorial Area Ministries.

