Cutting The Calories

RECIPES:

Berry Lemon Cheesecake

Makes: 16 servings Prep Time: 15 min Cook Time: 25 min

INGREDIENTS:

Filling

1 pound 1-­‐2% cottage cheese

2 egg whites

1 whole egg

½ cup evaporated skim milk

1/3 cup Splenda Blend™

1 Tbsp grated lemon rind

1/3 cupfresh lemon juice

¼ cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp corn starch

TOPPING:

Banana

Blueberries

Strawberries

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 300⁰F.

2. In a blender, combine all ingredients,except for fruit that goes on top. Blend well until smooth.

Pour the filling into graham cracker crusts.

3. Bake the cakes for about 25-­‐30 minutes or until the filling is set. Cool cakes

slightly and put in freezer for an hour to an hour and a half.

4. Add sliced fruit on top.Begin at edge of the pie and work to the center.

Finish with 3 slices of kiwi in the middle.

*Save additional sugar calories by using Stevia

