Cutting The Calories

Dietitian Carol Lapin shares how you can cut the calories off some of your favorite foods and still enjoy the flavor! To connect with Carol Lapin click here.
RECIPES:
Berry Lemon Cheesecake
Makes: 16 servings Prep Time: 15 min Cook Time: 25 min
INGREDIENTS:
Filling
1 pound 1-‐2% cottage cheese
2 egg whites
1 whole egg
½ cup evaporated skim milk
1/3 cup Splenda Blend™
1 Tbsp grated lemon rind
1/3 cupfresh lemon juice
¼ cup whole wheat flour
1 tsp corn starch
TOPPING:
Banana
Blueberries
Strawberries
DIRECTIONS:
1. Preheat oven to 300⁰F.
2. In a blender, combine all ingredients,except for fruit that goes on top. Blend well until smooth.
Pour the filling into graham cracker crusts.
3. Bake the cakes for about 25-‐30 minutes or until the filling is set. Cool cakes
slightly and put in freezer for an hour to an hour and a half.
4. Add sliced fruit on top.Begin at edge of the pie and work to the center.
Finish with 3 slices of kiwi in the middle.
*Save additional sugar calories by using Stevia
