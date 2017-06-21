Close Creative Healthy Snacks For Kids Chef Jim Benson and his wife Melissa show us a few tricks to help get your kids to eat healthy. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 2:53 PM. CDT June 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST To pre-register for "Transforming Healthy Eating Into An Art Form" at the Health Museum, visit the website. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tropical Storm Cindy update from Houston & New Orleans Southeast Texas prepares for Tropical Storm Cindy 4 killed in fiery crash on Highway 290 in Waller County Pilot ejects from F-16 at Ellington Airport in SE Houston Wednesday morning forecast Houston & Tropical Storm Cindy forecast update - 4:45 a.m. Wednesday KHOU Live Web Desk Wednesday afternoon forecast for Houston, TX - June 21, 2017 Police: Man shot dead in parking lot in Stafford Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula More Stories Tropical storm warning for Harris, Galveston,… Jun 19, 2017, 7:11 a.m. Pilot ejects after fiery F-16 crash at Ellington Airport Jun 21, 2017, 10:56 a.m. First bands of Tropical Storm Cindy reach Bolivar Peninsula Jun 21, 2017, 3:10 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs