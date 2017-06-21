KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Creative Healthy Snacks For Kids

Chef Jim Benson and his wife Melissa show us a few tricks to help get your kids to eat healthy.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 2:53 PM. CDT June 21, 2017

To pre-register for "Transforming Healthy Eating Into An Art Form" at the Health Museum, visit the website.
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories