KHOU
Close

Create Family Goals

Parenting expert Erika Katz helps create goals for your family, including how to boost your teen's confidence.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:12 AM. CST January 25, 2017

For more details on how to straighten your teeth and the Invisalign Teen Guarantee, click here
 
To follow Erika Katz on Facebook, click here and on Twitter, click here.  

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories