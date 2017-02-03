KHOU
Craig Robinson Visits the NFL Experience

Comedian Craig Robinson sits down with Deborah.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 2:20 PM. CST February 03, 2017

Craig Robinson performs at the Houston Improv tonight at 8pm and 10:30pm, as well as Saturday night at 7pm and 9:30pm.  
Follow him on Twitter @MrCraigRobinson

(© 2017 KHOU)


