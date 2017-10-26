KHOU
Close

Cooking WIth Pumpkin

Chef Anthony Chevalier from A Taste of Catering shows us how to pump up our love of pumpkin.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:53 AM. CDT October 26, 2017

Chef Anthony Chevalier from A Taste of Catering shows us how to pump up our love of pumpkin with a variety of dishes.

For more information on A Taste of Catering, log on to ATasteOfCatering.net. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories