COOKING SUMMER CAMP

JUNE 19 - 23

JULY 17 - 21

LIMITED ENROLLMENT

AGES 7 - 15

$300 per child

CAESAR SALAD

Chop 2 heads of Romaine lettuce getting rid of the ends

Mix in 1 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese and 1 cup of seasoned croutons

Dressing

¼ cup of minced garlic

1 teaspoon anchovy paste

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 cup of Mayonnaise

½ cup of Parmigiano-Reggiano

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

In a medium bowl whisk together the garlic, anchovy paste, lemon juice,Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Add the Mayonnaise, Parmigiano, salt, and pepper and mix well.

Adjust seasoning to your liking

Dressing will hold for about a week in the fridge.

Southern Cooking Girl Creations, INC.

Home of DEElicious Southern Cuisine Fine Catering,

Cooking With A Twist Cooking Classes & Red Velvet Waffles

By Award Winning Chef DeeDee Coleman

13003 Murphy Road, Suite B-7

Stafford, TX 77477

713-657-9431

HEB Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best Finalist 2014

(© 2017 KHOU)