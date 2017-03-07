COOKING SUMMER CAMP
JUNE 19 - 23
JULY 17 - 21
LIMITED ENROLLMENT
AGES 7 - 15
$300 per child
CAESAR SALAD
Chop 2 heads of Romaine lettuce getting rid of the ends
Mix in 1 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese and 1 cup of seasoned croutons
Dressing
¼ cup of minced garlic
1 teaspoon anchovy paste
2 tablespoons of lemon juice
1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
1 cup of Mayonnaise
½ cup of Parmigiano-Reggiano
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
In a medium bowl whisk together the garlic, anchovy paste, lemon juice,Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Add the Mayonnaise, Parmigiano, salt, and pepper and mix well.
Adjust seasoning to your liking
Dressing will hold for about a week in the fridge.
Southern Cooking Girl Creations, INC.
Home of DEElicious Southern Cuisine Fine Catering,
Cooking With A Twist Cooking Classes & Red Velvet Waffles
By Award Winning Chef DeeDee Coleman
13003 Murphy Road, Suite B-7
Stafford, TX 77477
713-657-9431
HEB Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best Finalist 2014
