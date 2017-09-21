KHOU
Hope After Harvey #4 - Houston Community Toolbank

Chad Stephenson and Jonathan Fisher talk about the Houston Community Toolbank and how it is helping the community after Hurricane Harvey.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:00 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

Click here for more information on the Houston Community Toolbank.

