Comedian Ian Bagg

Comedian and Improv Specialist Ian Bagg

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:09 AM. CDT August 18, 2017

For more than two decades, Ian Bagg has been performing stand-up and improv for audiences all over the world.  A regular on late night talk shows and infamous comedy clubs, Ian also made it to the finals of "Last Comic Standing."  He's in town for a string of shows tonight through Sunday at the Improv Comedy Club - for more information: www.ianbagg.com and www.improvhouston.com 
 

