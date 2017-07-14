KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Comedian Bill Bellamy

He coined the phrase "booty call" on the Def Comedy Jam circuit back in the 90's Find out why comedian Bill Bellamy's in Houston.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:03 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

To purchase tickets to see Bill Bellamy and for showtimes, visit http://www.improvhouston.com/
 
 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories