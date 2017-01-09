KHOU
Close

Club 44 Health & Fitness

Club 44 Health & Fitness Creates the Ultimate Feel-Good Gym Environment.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:43 AM. CST January 09, 2017

With mood lighting, live DJs, valet parking, a juice bar and more, Club 44 Health & Fitness provides a nightlife feel while you work up a sweat.
 
Club 44 is offering a free one month pass (subject to availability).  Mention "Great Day Houston" and experience a fitness environment like no other.  Fill out the JOIN NOW form online at www.Club44fit.com.
 
They're located at 2002 Oakdale Street, Houston Texas, 77004.  You can call them at 281-726-4821 or Follow them on Social media:
 
Club 44 Health & Fitness is also offering a FREE Yoga class on Saturday, January 14 at Noon.

(© 2017 KHOU)


