With mood lighting, live DJs, valet parking, a juice bar and more, Club 44 Health & Fitness provides a nightlife feel while you work up a sweat.
Club 44 is offering a free one month pass (subject to availability). Mention "Great Day Houston" and experience a fitness environment like no other. Fill out the JOIN NOW form online at www.Club44fit.com.
They're located at 2002 Oakdale Street, Houston Texas, 77004. You can call them at 281-726-4821 or Follow them on Social media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/club44fit
Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+Club44fitHouston
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/club44fit/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/club44fit
Youtube: https://youtu.be/oIHWzAUbuXc
Club 44 Health & Fitness is also offering a FREE Yoga class on Saturday, January 14 at Noon.
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs