KHOU
Close

Christ the King Episcopal Church

The 50 Ministry Nurses Group

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:29 AM. CDT June 28, 2017

Christ the King Episcopal Church 50+ Ministry Nurses Group

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories