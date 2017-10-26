Close Child Advocates Superhero Run Heroes in Houston provide a voice for abused & neglected children. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:12 PM. CDT October 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Child Advocates Superhero Run is happening October, 21st at CityCentre. The 5K run begins at 8am and the 1K run begins at 9am. To register, visit www.superherorunhouston.com/ © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods Houston reservoirs still not empty Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas $600 Texas-sized homecoming mum 11 new features in IOS 11 Wednesday morning forecast HOA fight over WWII tank More join class action lawsuit against Arkema National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey More Stories Driver dies after big rig crashes into Fort Bend Co.… Oct 26, 2017, 9:37 a.m. Astros persevere, win wild one in 11th inning to… Oct 25, 2017, 11:43 p.m. Man arrested after jumping into Astros bullpen… Oct 25, 2017, 11:34 p.m.
