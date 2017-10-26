KHOU
Child Advocates Superhero Run

Heroes in Houston provide a voice for abused & neglected children.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:12 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

Child Advocates Superhero Run is happening October, 21st at CityCentre.  The 5K run begins at 8am and the 1K run begins at 9am.  To register, visit www.superherorunhouston.com/

